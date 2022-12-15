Money laundering case: Enforcement Directorate quizzes Mukhtar Ansari about his companies, assets

A day after the sessions court here sent jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari to 10-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand in a 2021 money laundering case registered against him, the ED officials on Thursday quizzed him in connection with the case.

As per reports, they questioned the former MLA about merging of two smaller companies in his firm Vikas Constructions and transfer of cash to different bank accounts. They also quizzed him about his wife Afshan Ansari against whom the central agency had issued a lookout notice in October this year.

ED officials have prepared files containing details of properties owned by Mukhtar, his wife, son, mother and other kin. Officials questioned Mukhtar regarding his properties and carried out videography of his statement that was recorded after informing his lawyers.

Although, Mukhtar’s lawyers have handed over a file to the ED but the agency officials are questioning him in the light of evidence collected during their investigation. Besides, the ED is also scanning details of assets purchased in name of Mukhtar’s kin.

