Monsoon delay leaves UP with 32% rain deficit so far this June

Uttar Pradesh has recorded a 32% rainfall deficit so far in June, with eastern districts facing a severe shortfall and the southwest monsoon yet to reach the region by its normal arrival date of June 18, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Weekly rain to be largely deficient over the state during the next two weeks from June 19 to July 2, weatherman (Sourced)

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Uttar Pradesh received 24.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 35.4 mm between June 1 and June 18, recording a deficit of 32%. The shortfall was more pronounced in East UP, which received only 18.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 39.1 mm, a deficit of 52%. In contrast, West UP recorded 32.4 mm of rainfall against 30.2 mm, registering a surplus of 7%.

The rainfall deficit persisted during the week from June 12 to June 18. The state received 12.4 mm of rainfall against a normal of 18.1 mm, a deficit of 32%. East UP recorded only 5.8 mm against a normal of 19.9 mm, a deficit of 71%, while West UP received 21.8 mm against 15.6 mm, a surplus of 40%.

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{{^usCountry}} The delayed progress of the southwest monsoon has raised concerns over rising temperatures. The IMD has forecast largely deficient rainfall across Uttar Pradesh during the next two weeks, from June 19 to June 25 and June 26 to July 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delayed progress of the southwest monsoon has raised concerns over rising temperatures. The IMD has forecast largely deficient rainfall across Uttar Pradesh during the next two weeks, from June 19 to June 25 and June 26 to July 2. {{/usCountry}}

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Maximum temperatures during June 19-25 are likely to remain 1-2°C above normal in West UP, 2-4°C above normal in Central UP and more than 4°C above normal in other parts of the state. During June 26-July 2, temperatures are expected to remain 2-4°C above normal in West UP and 4-6°C above normal elsewhere.

Minimum temperatures are also expected to stay above normal by 1-3°C in West UP and 3-5°C in the remaining regions through July 2.

The IMD has indicated a moderate probability of heatwave conditions over East UP and adjoining areas during June 19-25, while a low probability of heatwave exists over southern districts during June 26-July 2.

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On Thursday, Banda remained the hottest in the state at 43.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Jhansi at 42.2, Varanasi BHU at 41.7, Kanpur IAF at 41.4, Varanasi airport at 41.3, and Churk at 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 29.6 degrees Celsius. The city is likely to witness mainly clear skies becoming partly cloudy, with temperatures around 41 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places across the state, while heatwave conditions may occur at isolated locations.

The normal date for monsoon onset was June 18 in Gorakhpur, June 23 in Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Prayagraj, June 24 in Jhansi and Bareilly, June 25 in Mainpuri, and June 27 in Agra and Bijnor.

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Traditionally, the southwest monsoon enters Uttar Pradesh through eastern districts such as Gorakhpur and Ballia after advancing through Bihar and Jharkhand. However, in the last two years, it entered the state through southern districts. In 2025, the monsoon first reached Jhansi, Lalitpur and Sonbhadra on June 18 before advancing into East UP. In 2024, it entered through Lalitpur on June 25 as the Arabian Sea branch remained more active than usual.