Monsoon session: Assembly likely to hold five sittings

The Monsoon session of the state legislature from September 19 is likely to hold five sittings during which the government proposes to table replacing bills for three ordinances that were promulgated after the budget session.

According to the tentative schedule that the state legislative assembly released on Saturday, the House would be adjourned for a day on the first day after condoling the death of its sitting BJP member Arvind Giri from Gola Gokarnnath in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The state government also proposes to carry out legislative business and get some bills passed in the House. The state cabinet recently approved the draft Goods and Services Tax (GST) (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the same is likely to be tabled in the House during the Monsoon session.

The three ordinance replacing bills that are likely to be tabled are Uttar Pradesh Maharishi Soochna Praudyogik Vishwavidyalya (amendment) Ordinance-2022, General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules 1985-Rule 12 (Sansodhan aur Vidhimanyakaran) Ordinance-2022 and the Intermediate Education (amendment) Ordinance-2022.

