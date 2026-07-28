Moradabad divisional commissioner grants interim stay on demolition of 38 buildings at Jauhar University

In an interim relief to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s dream project, Moradabad divisional commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh on Monday stayed the Rampur Development Authority’s order for the proposed demolition of 38 buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University until the next hearing. This order means that no demolition or bulldozer operation can occur while the appeal is under consideration. The RDA issued the demolition order on July 15.

The Jauhar University in Rampur. (FILE PHOTO)

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The commissioner’s interim order came during the hearing of a statutory appeal filed by the Jauhar Trust, which challenged the RDA’s order for the demolition of 38 out of the university’s 40 buildings. The trust’s appeal was filed by Nikhat Aflak Khan, Azam Khan’s sister and a trustee of the university.

Rampur district magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, who also serves as the RDA vice-chairman, had issued the demolition order. The authority alleged that the 38 buildings were constructed without obtaining approval for their building plans, declaring them unauthorized and directing the university to demolish the structures within 15 days.

The RDA’s decision sparked widespread protests from the university administration, the Jauhar Trust, students, and employees. Students have been staging a sit-in demonstration on the university campus for several days, demanding that the demolition order be withdrawn. The university administration has maintained that the authority acted without adequately considering all relevant facts and supporting documents before issuing the demolition notices.

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{{^usCountry}} In its appeal, the Jauhar Trust argued that the RDA’s order was legally unsustainable and had been issued without proper examination of the available records. Besides approaching the divisional commissioner’s court, the trust has also moved the Allahabad high court, seeking judicial intervention against the demolition order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its appeal, the Jauhar Trust argued that the RDA’s order was legally unsustainable and had been issued without proper examination of the available records. Besides approaching the divisional commissioner’s court, the trust has also moved the Allahabad high court, seeking judicial intervention against the demolition order. {{/usCountry}}

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The RDA’s demolition order triggered protests and legal challenges from the university and its supporters.

The next hearing before the divisional commissioner is expected to determine the future course of the case after both sides present their arguments and supporting evidence.

The interim relief has been welcomed by the university administration, students, and employees, who described the stay as a significant reprieve while the legal challenge to the RDA’s demolition order continues.

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University is a private institution located in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. Established in 2006 by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, the university, named after Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar, was established as a private university through an Act (UP Act No.19 of 2006) passed by the Uttar Pradesh Legislature and approved by the Governor of the State on June 16, 2006, when Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. It was officially recognised as a university by the UP government in 2012; it provides higher education across a sprawling campus spanning more than 250 acres. The university’s current faculty strength is 90 professors and instructors who teach 24 subjects, ranging from engineering, medicine, and law to the humanities.

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