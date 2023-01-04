Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Morphine worth 5 crore seized, 2 arrested

Published on Jan 04, 2023 12:20 AM IST

The ASP stated that the accused revealed during their interrogation that their gang was involved in morphine smuggling in Barabanki, Sitapur, Lucknow and other nearby districts.

the accused, on a motorcycle, were found to be carrying morphine wrapped in plastic packets, police said
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Two drug peddlers were on Tuesday arrested with 5 kg of morphine worth 5 crore, under Jahangirabad police station limits in Barabanki, police said.

Identified as Mohd Kalim and Virju alias Brijlal Gautam, the accused, on a motorcycle, were found to be carrying morphine wrapped in plastic packets, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ashutosh Mishra told newsmen, adding a case was registered against them under appropriate sections of the NDPS Act.

The ASP stated that the accused revealed during their interrogation that their gang was involved in morphine smuggling in Barabanki, Sitapur, Lucknow and other nearby districts. He said one of their accomplices, Sufiyan, arranged raw materials for the preparation of morphine.

He added the duo were caught by police when they were going to Sitapur to supply morphine. He said a trap was laid to arrest Sufiyan, a resident of Sahadatganj under Masauli police station area of Barabanki.

