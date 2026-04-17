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Mosque, madrassa built on govt land meant for playground, site for compost pits removed in UP's Sambhal

Mosque, madrassa built on govt land meant for playground, site for compost pits removed in UP's Sambhal

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 05:26 pm IST
PTI |
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Sambhal , A mosque and a madrassa in Mubarakpur Band village of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district built on government land, which was officially recorded as a playground and a site for compost pits, were removed on Friday using bulldozers and JCBs, officials said.

Mosque, madrassa built on govt land meant for playground, site for compost pits removed in UP's Sambhal

The bulldozer operation was carried out in the presence of District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar, they said.

Naib tehsildar Bablu Kumar said this is classified government land and the plots are officially recorded as a playground and site for compost pits.

Initially, the villagers were asked to remove the mosque and the madrassa themselves. However, as they were unable to dismantle the entire structures on their own, they requested the administration to carry out the removal.

Consequently, the illegal encroachment was cleared on Friday using bulldozers and JCBs.

"We are currently in the process of establishing a land bank. We are clearing all encroachments across the district," the naib tehsildar said.

SP Kumar said in compliance with the directives issued by the administration to establish a 'land bank' in every village in Sambhal district, a comprehensive list has been compiled over the past six months.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mosque, madrassa built on govt land meant for playground, site for compost pits removed in UP's Sambhal
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mosque, madrassa built on govt land meant for playground, site for compost pits removed in UP's Sambhal
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