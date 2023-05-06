Woman, tot hurt after fall from bike in purse-snatch attempt

A woman and her 11-month-old infant suffered injuries when they fell from a motorcycle, following a failed purse-snatching attempt.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened when a miscreant on a motorcycle tried to snatch the woman’s purse near the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre, under the Aliganj police station limits, late on Friday night, police officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, SM Qasim Abidi said that one Neeraj Mishra, a resident of Vidyatola in Aliganj, was returning home with his wife and child at around 11 pm. He said that Mishra told the police that a man on a bike, who was in his 30s, overtook him and tried to snatch his wife’s purse in front of the convention centre.

“The miscreant failed to take away the purse but the woman and the child in her lap fell on the road. Neeraj Mishra also fell after losing balance, but he suffered only minor injuries. The miscreant disappeared from the scene,” he said, adding, “The woman fractured her left arm while the child has suffered multiple bruises on the head, face, shoulder and leg. The woman became semi-unconscious following the shock. The mother and the child duo are undergoing treatment at a hospital and are said to be out of danger”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ADCP said five police teams have been formed to trace the miscreant as soon as possible as he is a threat to residents, especially women. He said the police have registered an FIR under appropriate IPC sections and efforts are being made to trace him.

“We are also scanning video footage of CCTVs on the stretch to find out from where he was following the couple,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON