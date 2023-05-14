Chefs dish out maa ke haath ka jaadu!

On Mother’s Day, chefs and home cooks in Lucknow talk about that one delicious recipe that they have inherited from their moms. These people in the hospitality business treat patrons with the original and authentic dishes they have learnt from their mothers.

Chef Mujeebur Rehman and Anjum Rehman

Roaming chef Mujeebur Rehman credits his successful career to her mom. “Earlier was not at all interest on cooking, what I have done in my career, it is just because of my mother Anjum Rehman. She has taken food with a very different angle. She believes food is far beyond that region, religion and the only medium to express your love with other once. I love her double ka meetha. She always says that to deliver a good food, you have to mentally prepare to making food under a calm environment which will make your food 2-3 times tastier. Also, don’t cook food when you are in rush and give a reasonable time while preparing a dish.

Double ka meetha

Ingredients:

Method:

Chef Aarushi Sehgal and Neetu Sehgal

Home baker Aarushi Sehgal, founder Cakewalk, says, “For me, my mother Neetu Sehgal has inspired me and will continue to do so. Her diary of recipes has changed a lot of things for me. Her gurumantra that for baking what matters is the ratio. This has worked for me always. I am proud to take my mom’s passion of baking forward.”

Chocolate cake

Ingredients:

Method:

Chef Avinash Kumar and Asha Bhagat

Chef Avinash Kumar, who originally hails from Bihar and is currently working in Lucknow, strictly follows the recipe he has learnt from his mother Asha Bhagat. “I am from Darbangha district and we have some amazing dishes that locals delicacies. Some of them like litti-chokha are available here too but not the way my mother cooks. She also makes some amazing daal peetha, gur-aata thekua, chawal atey ka laddo, bigan bari, bagiya (made of rice flour). Whenever we do a food festival or there is a wedding or something, I cook it the way she does and it gets huge appreciation. She visits me every year and I make it a point to learn something from her.”

Ingredients:

Litti Chokha

For Dough

For Stuffing

For Chokha

Other Ingredients

Method:

For Chokha

How to make Litti

How to Assemble

Dr Priyadarshini Seth and Suman Kakkar

Senior lecturer and home chef Dr Priyadarshini Seth says, “My mother Suman Kakkar is known for her amazing cooking skills. Her simple yet delicious recipes have always been a source of joy for all. We have learned so much from watching her in the kitchen and being a home cook. One mouthwatering recipe, I have learned from my mother is Lauki ki Pudding. Her recipes are like heirlooms for me and my kids. The patience she has is amazing and something to learn for all of us.”

Lauki ki pudding

Ingredients

Method: