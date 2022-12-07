Motorcycle-borne assailants loot 15 lakh cash from grocery trader

Two assailants riding on a motorcycle robbed a bag containing cash ₹15 lakh from a grocery trader at gunpoint near Mawaiya overbridge under Alambagh police station limits here on Tuesday evening.

The victim’s complaint was registered at Alambagh police station when he approached the police later Tuesday night along with the office bearers of the trader’s association.

The victim, Neeraj Gupta told the police that the assailants threatened to shoot him when he was reluctant to hand them over the bag containing cash.

According to the police, the victim has a grocery store in Bangla Bazar under Aashiana police station limits. He was going to Yahiaganj market to make payment for the products purchased for his shop. They said the victim said that the assailants intercepted him after overtaking him near the overbridge and trained gun on him. They said the assailants fled towards Aishbagh after committing the incident.

Inspector of Alambagh police station, Brijesh Chandra Tiwari said the police are trying to ascertain the identity of the assailants with the help of video footage of CCTV installed on the stretch where the incident took place. He said the FIR of loot has been lodged and further efforts are to crack the case.