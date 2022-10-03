Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mound of earth collapses on children playing in UP village, 3 die

Mound of earth collapses on children playing in UP village, 3 die

lucknow news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 10:15 PM IST

The incident took place in the evening when the children were playing near the mound outside the village.

Representational image.
Representational image.
PTI |

Three children were killed and another got seriously injured when a mound of earth collapsed on them in Gulab ki Gadhia village on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the evening when the children were playing near the mound outside the village, SP City Kapil Dev Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Sonakshi, 6, Jhanvi, 9, and Prashant, 8, he said.

The villagers immediately rushed to the spot to rescue the children but three of them had died before they could be brought out, the SP said, adding that the injured child was undergoing treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh lucknow
uttar pradesh lucknow

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out