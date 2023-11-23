Movie tickets to be dearer as LMC proposes tax hike

LUCKNOW In a bid to increase its revenues, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation House on Thursday unanimously passed a proposal to levy more tax on cinema halls in the city.

Currently, municipal tax is charged at the rate of ₹25 per show, but the House proposed to hike it to around ₹100, for which a committee will be constituted.

“The municipal tax on cinema halls was not reviewed for many years, so there is a need to do the same,” said mayor Sushma Kharakwal.

Around 350 shows are run daily in different single-screen and multiplexes in the city. If the tax rates are increased, the LMC will start earning four times more revenue from movie halls, said officials.

An office-bearer of the UP Cinema Federation said, “At least, we should have been consulted before the decision to hike taxes was taken. It will surely affect the pocket of the common man. If single plexes or multiplexes are pressed to pay more, they will have to increase ticket prices.”

The LMC also decided to impose house tax on more than 20,000 LESA transformers installed in Lucknow. The civic body will calculate tax as per the area occupied by the transformers. Corporators gave the proposal, which was accepted by the House.

LUCKNOW TO GET ANOTHER STADIUM

Apart from Ekana and KD Singh ‘Babu’ stadiums, another international stadium would be constructed in Lucknow. The municipal corporation will build it on PPP model and provide land while the rest will be prepared through a private firm, as per the proposal in this regard.

REMOVAL OF SANITATION INSPECTOR

BJP corporators created a ruckus in the House demanding removal of sanitation inspector Sunil Varma posted in Zone 3. They alleged that he misbehaved with citizens and public representatives in the zone. The House decided to remove the inspector from zone 3.

MAYOR UPSET

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal was visibly upset seeing corporators talking to each other when another corporator was speaking during the meeting.

“Important civic issues related to the common man are being discussed here, and you all are busy chatting amongst yourselves,” said Kharakwal.

BJP, SP CORPORATORS IN VERBAL DUEL

The LMC House saw a verbal duel when a BJP corporator raised an issue about stray cows. Commenting over it, SP corporator Laiq Agha said: “How can you call a cow a stray animal when it’s called Mata (mother).” Subsequently, BJP corporators became furious accusing Agha of making fun of Hindu faith in the House.

ROW OVER VANDE MATARAM

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal proposed to start the LMC House meeting with Vande Mataram but Samajwadi Party corporator Yawar Hussain ‘Reshu’ objected to this. He said never in the past the House meeting began with Vande Mataram.

However, Congress corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan said his party had no objection to Vande Mataram and it should be recited. After that, the proceedings of House started with Vande Mataram. The mayor said Vande Mataram is recited even in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. She said the House will start with Vande Mataram and end with the National Anthem.

LMC wants crane ops back in its fold

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will write to the state government, seeking to bring operation of cranes back to its fold from the traffic police. A decision to this effect was taken in the LMC House meeting on Thursday.

Currently, the traffic police are maintaining discipline in all no-parking zones of the city through its crane operations. But the corporators are seeking to get the job back as they used to earn ₹40 lakh per year from it.

House members said the LMC is responsible for lifting vehicles parked in the no-parking zones, and not the police. After getting consent from the state government, the municipal corporation will restart crane operations for towing vehicles, they said.

“This is LMC’s job, but was given to the traffic department. Now, vehicle towing work should be given back to civic body,” said BJP corporator Susheel Tiwari Pammi and Congress corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan.

The LMC had discontinued its crane operations this year in March, after which the traffic police took up the responsibility of towing haphazardly parked vehicles from July this year.

The traffic police had declared main roads of the city as no-parking zones and haphazardly parked vehicles were being fined. For transparency, the traffic police also set up a control room in Daliganj to keep a tab on such illegally parked vehicles.

The traffic police formed a WhatsApp group of all crane drivers and police personnel. Crane personnel also share photos and videos of the action that they take against illegally parked vehicles. The monitoring is done from the control room so that no vehicle is parked in no-parking zone.

