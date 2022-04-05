Much-awaited UPTET-2021 results expected this week

The much-awaited results of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test-2021 (UPTET) that were delayed due to various reasons are expected to be finally declared this week.

UPTET is a state-level exam conducted once a year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to teach primary (classes 1-5) and upper primary (classes 6-8) in schools of the Uttar Pradesh government.

With basic education minister Sandeep Singh taking charge, a proposal in this regard has been sent by the Prayagraj-based office of the Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP and the revised answer key and results are now both expected to be declared this week, said officials.

Secretary of Prayagraj–headquartered ERA Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said as soon as the go ahead is received from the state government, the results would be declared.

According to the government order dated December 22, 2021, the revised answer key was to be declared by ERA on February 23, 2022 and the result on February 25, 2022. However, the results could not be declared due to the UP assembly elections.

UPTET-2021 was held across the state on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, were registered for the exam.

For the primary level, 2,532 exam centres and for upper primary level 1,733 centres were set up across the state.

A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09%) had appeared for the primary level and 7,48,810 (85.72%) for upper primary level.

For the exam, 1,62,511 invigilators, 8530 observers, 1423 flying squads, besides 5,814 class-3 and 14,059 class-4 workers, were pressed into service.

Earlier, (UPTET)-2021 was cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak forcing the exam to be re-held on January 23.

The exam is conducted in two shifts for two papers: 1 and 2. UPTET Paper 1 is conducted for candidates who plan to become teachers of classes 1-5 and Paper 2 is for candidates who plan to become teachers of classes 6-8.

Candidates who wish to apply for both primary and upper primary schools need to appear in both papers. Both the UPTET papers are conducted on the same day in offline mode.