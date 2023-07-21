Mukhya Mantri Khet Suraksha Yojana to cover all U.P. farmers

Lucknow: The Mukhya Mantri Khet Suraksha Yojana will now be implemented not only in Bundelkhand but the entire state simultaneously. The Yogi government had proposed increase in the budget for the scheme from ₹75 crore to ₹350 crore, said a government statement on Thursday. The Yogi government had proposed increase in the budget for the scheme from ₹ 75 crore to ₹ 350 crore. (Pic for representation)

Under the scheme, a solar fence with a current flow of only 12 volts will be installed to protect crops from animals. The solar fence will give a mild shock to animals, causing no harm to them but keeping them away from the crops. As soon as an animal will touch the fence, the siren will sound, giving the animal a mild shock. This will prevent animals like nilgai, monkeys, pigs/wild boars, etc., from causing damage to standing crops in the fields, as per the statement.

“To support this scheme, the government will provide a grant of 60 percent or ₹1.43 lakh per hectare to small and marginal farmers. The draft of this scheme has been prepared by the agriculture department and will soon be sent to the cabinet for approval. After receiving approval, the scheme will be implemented throughout the state,” the statement said.

Notably, animals do more damage to standing crops in the field when they do not get anything to eat nearby. Therefore, in view of the importance of pastures, the animal husbandry and dairy development department is running a campaign since July 11 to free pasture lands from illegal encroachments. The campaign will continue till August 25. These steps also aim to thwart attempts to make destruction of crops by stray animals an issue in the coming Lok Sabha elections, as per the statement.