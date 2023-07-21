Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mukhya Mantri Khet Suraksha Yojana to cover all U.P. farmers

Mukhya Mantri Khet Suraksha Yojana to cover all U.P. farmers

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 21, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Under the scheme, a solar fence with a current flow of only 12 volts will be installed to protect crops from animals. The solar fence will give a mild shock to animals, causing no harm to them but keeping them away from the crops.

Lucknow: The Mukhya Mantri Khet Suraksha Yojana will now be implemented not only in Bundelkhand but the entire state simultaneously. The Yogi government had proposed increase in the budget for the scheme from 75 crore to 350 crore, said a government statement on Thursday.

The Yogi government had proposed increase in the budget for the scheme from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75 crore to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>350 crore. (Pic for representation)
The Yogi government had proposed increase in the budget for the scheme from 75 crore to 350 crore. (Pic for representation)

Under the scheme, a solar fence with a current flow of only 12 volts will be installed to protect crops from animals. The solar fence will give a mild shock to animals, causing no harm to them but keeping them away from the crops. As soon as an animal will touch the fence, the siren will sound, giving the animal a mild shock. This will prevent animals like nilgai, monkeys, pigs/wild boars, etc., from causing damage to standing crops in the fields, as per the statement.

“To support this scheme, the government will provide a grant of 60 percent or 1.43 lakh per hectare to small and marginal farmers. The draft of this scheme has been prepared by the agriculture department and will soon be sent to the cabinet for approval. After receiving approval, the scheme will be implemented throughout the state,” the statement said.

Notably, animals do more damage to standing crops in the field when they do not get anything to eat nearby. Therefore, in view of the importance of pastures, the animal husbandry and dairy development department is running a campaign since July 11 to free pasture lands from illegal encroachments. The campaign will continue till August 25. These steps also aim to thwart attempts to make destruction of crops by stray animals an issue in the coming Lok Sabha elections, as per the statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out