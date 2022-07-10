Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife cremated in Lucknow
Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhana Yadav was cremated at Pipra Ghat on Gomti banks in Lucknow on Sunday. Mulayam, most of his male family members and senior party leaders were present at the funeral that took place in the afternoon.
Sadhna Gupta passed away at a private hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram on Saturday after a prolonged illness. Her mortal remains were airlifted to Lucknow late on Saturday evening. Her mortal remains were taken to Pipra Ghat from Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Vikramaditya Marg residence on a truck. Many SP leaders and supporters joined the funeral procession.
Sadhna’s son Prateek Yadav performed the last rites of his mother. Mulayam Singh Yadav witnessed the last rites from inside his SUV and did not step out due to health reasons. Mulayam’s son and the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and the SP patriarch’s younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav stood near Mulayam’s vehicle. The entire Yadav family attended Sadhna Gupta’s last rites.
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and others visited Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence to express their condolences. Yogi met Mulayam, Akhilesh, Shivpal, Aparna Yadav (Sadhna’s daughter-in-law and a BJP leader), Prateek Yadav, and other family members.
Sadhna had been suffering from a lung infection and other ailments for the past three months. She was the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His first wife and the mother of Akhilesh Yadav, Malti Devi, died in 2003.
Aligarh: Man, daughter shot dead in group clash over theft allegation, eight held
A man and Bhoori Singh (65)'s daughter were killed while six others, including three women, were injured in firing during a clash between two groups of relatives over a theft at Musepur village under Lodha police station of Aligarh district on Sunday, police said. The deceased were identified as Bhoori Singh (65) and his daughter Radha (30). Radha was married elsewhere but had come to attend a ceremony in her paternal village.
Thief leaves bag with loot outside BJP leader’s house
A bag found outside Bharatiya Janata Party Prasad Lad's residence in Matunga in the early hours of Sunday sent police into a tizzy. Later, it was found to have contained cash, old coins, and silver-plated coins of Ganpati idols. During investigation, police found that a thief had stolen the items from a flat in a nearby building and left the bag after seeing a policeman near the BJP leader's bungalow.
Get well soon, write activists in postcards sent to BMC on pothole complaints
Mumbai Angry with the continuing pothole menace in Mumbai, a group of citizens have started a postcard campaign to grab the attention of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the old-school way. Godfrey Pimenta, an activist from Andheri, who initiated this campaign, said that every year the BMC comes up with new ideas like starting telephone hotlines, WhatsApp chatbots and mobile applications to address the pothole issues. However, potholes still remain a problem.
95 accidents involving PMPML buses in 15 months, 22 deaths reported
At least 95 accidents involving Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited were reported from April 2021 to June 2022, in which 22 people have lost their lives, as per the public transport body data. Commuters have urged PMPML to take preventive measures to reduce the number of accidents. In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad limits, a total of 1,958 buses operate daily. Along with PMPML-owned buses, the public transport body also hires buses from contractors.
PMC to auction 1,188 abandoned vehicles
As the number of abandoned vehicles has increased to 1,188, the anti-encroachment department of Pune Municipal Corporation is waiting for the commissioner of police to permit them to hold the auction for scrapping these vehicles within the coming week. These abandoned vehicles were found mostly in Peth areas and Camp, Aundh, Baner, Pashan, Kondhwa, Mohammadwadi, Undri, Bibwewadi, Hadapsar, Sahakarnagar, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, Kharadi, and other far-flung suburbs of the city.
