Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife cremated in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhana Yadav was cremated at Pipra Ghat on Gomti banks in Lucknow on Sunday. Mulayam, most of his male family members and senior party leaders were present at the funeral that took place in the afternoon.

Sadhna Gupta passed away at a private hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram on Saturday after a prolonged illness. Her mortal remains were airlifted to Lucknow late on Saturday evening. Her mortal remains were taken to Pipra Ghat from Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Vikramaditya Marg residence on a truck. Many SP leaders and supporters joined the funeral procession.

Sadhna’s son Prateek Yadav performed the last rites of his mother. Mulayam Singh Yadav witnessed the last rites from inside his SUV and did not step out due to health reasons. Mulayam’s son and the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and the SP patriarch’s younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav stood near Mulayam’s vehicle. The entire Yadav family attended Sadhna Gupta’s last rites.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and others visited Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence to express their condolences. Yogi met Mulayam, Akhilesh, Shivpal, Aparna Yadav (Sadhna’s daughter-in-law and a BJP leader), Prateek Yadav, and other family members.

Sadhna had been suffering from a lung infection and other ailments for the past three months. She was the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His first wife and the mother of Akhilesh Yadav, Malti Devi, died in 2003.