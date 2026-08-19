Multiple teams probe death of IPS officer’s mother, missing jewellery

The Ambedkar Nagar police have stepped up their investigation into the death of 92-year-old Indravati, mother of IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra, with several teams examining the circumstances, the alleged disappearance of jewellery and other valuables, and evidence collected from the scene, officials said.

Medical evidence is another important component of the investigation. (For representation)

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Ambedkar Nagar superintendent of police (SP) Prachi Singh said the investigation was being conducted in a “fair, transparent and thorough” manner and that no possibility could be ruled out at this stage. She said multiple teams had been constituted to investigate different aspects of the case. Investigators are questioning people connected with the deceased and her family, and their statements are being video-recorded, the SP said.

A key focus of the investigation is the jewellery allegedly missing from the house. Mishra had lodged an FIR alleging murder and robbery after his mother’s body was found inside the house. However, Singh said most of the jewellery listed in the FIR had not yet been recovered.

The SP also clarified reports circulating on social media about the recovery of the missing jewellery. She said a Tulsi mala and some nail-like pieces made of yellow metal found at the spot had been handed over to the family, but these should not be construed as recovery of most of the jewellery mentioned in the FIR.

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{{^usCountry}} Medical evidence is another important component of the investigation. Singh said the post-mortem examination had failed to establish the exact cause of death. The viscera has been preserved and sent for forensic examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Medical evidence is another important component of the investigation. Singh said the post-mortem examination had failed to establish the exact cause of death. The viscera has been preserved and sent for forensic examination. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators are also examining the circumstances in which the body was found, evidence recovered from the house and statements of people who may have information about the incident. Police teams are expected to correlate these findings with the forensic report before reaching any conclusion.

Mishra’s mother was found dead inside her house in Rudha village under Malipur police station limits on August 16. Following the discovery, Mishra lodged a case alleging murder and robbery.

The SP said the police were proceeding on the basis of evidence and dismissed concerns that an innocent person could be implicated. “Why would the police implicate an innocent person? The investigation is being conducted with complete impartiality,” Singh said.

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