Murder accused dies in police custody, kin cry foul

Lucknow A 45-year-old man, accused in the murder of a Bahujan Samaj Party worker, died under mysterious circumstances in police custody in Sitapur district on Wednesday night. The family members of the deceased accused the cops of torturing in custody which led to his death. However, local police officials claimed that the accused died of a heart attack and two of his family members were present with the police team when the incident took place.

A local informed that the deceased Raju Pal, 45, resident of Jiniya village under Pisawa police station limits of Sitapur, was accused along with five others in the murder of one Ram Lotan, 45, of the same village. He said Ram Lotan’s body was found in the bushes outside the village on Tuesday and his son Akhilesh had lodged an FIR of murder, suspecting six people including Raju Pal, Ram Govind, Ved Prakash, Vijay Shankar, Vipin and Aditya.

Sitapur additional superintendent of police (ASP), Narendra Pratap Singh said the police team of Pisawa police station reached the house of Raju Pal for investigation on Wednesday evening. He said the police team asked Raju Pal to accompany them for investigation and two of his family members, including his father Sohan Pal, also accompanied him. He said Raju Pal’s health deteriorated before reaching the police station following which he was directly taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

He said the doctors stated that the accused died due to heart attack. He said the allegations of torture were not true as two family members of the accused were also present with him when he suffered the heart attack.