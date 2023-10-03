Murder convict hangs self day before sentencing

A day before a court was scheduled to pronounce the quantum of his sentence, a murder convict lodged in the district jail here allegedly hung himself to death in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

“Jailed since February 2019 in connection with a murder case, he was named in as many seven cases, including one registered under the Arms Act,” said jailer KK Dixit.

The prisoner, 26, was reportedly under duress, the police said, adding, the body was sent for post-mortem. He was a resident of Chhota Barha locality in the city’s Alambagh area.

A note released by the Gosaiganj police said the prisoner used a bedsheet to hang himself from his cell’s window. He was taken to the prison hospital, where doctors declared him brought-dead.

“Last Saturday, the court found him guilty of murder and set this Tuesday to pronounce his sentence. He was stressed ever since he returned from the court on Saturday evening,” Dixit added.

