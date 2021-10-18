Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Murder in Shahjahanpur: Lawyers in UP to abstain from work tomorrow
lucknow news

Murder in Shahjahanpur: Lawyers in UP to abstain from work tomorrow

Bar council demands ₹50 lakh compensation and a government job for the kin of the deceased. Members seek proper checking at entry points in all district courts to prevent entry of unwarranted elements
The Bar Council also urged the state government to implement Advocate Protection Act so that lawyers could discharge their legal duties without fear (Pic for representation)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 09:44 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on Monday announced that lawyers across the state will abstain from work on Wednesday in protest against the killing of lawyer Bhupendra Singh inside the district court complex in Shahjahanpur.

The council also demanded 50 lakh compensation and a government job for the kin of the deceased.

Prashant Singh ‘Atal’, member-secretary, Bar Council of UP, demanded that the government must take note of all such incidents of attack on lawyers across the state.

“Lawyers will abstain from work on Wednesday in protest against the incident,” he said.

Singh demanded proper checking at entry points in all district courts to prevent entry of unwarranted elements.

The Bar Council also urged the state government to implement Advocate Protection Act so that lawyers could discharge their legal duties without fear.

Condemning the incident, Paresh Mishra, member, Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, demanded adequate security measures on all court premises in UP.

RELATED STORIES

“The existing security measures in district courts, including in the state capital, are just a show piece,” he said.

“High court like security measures must be enforced in all district courts of UP,” added Mishra.

‘DFMD a showpiece at dist court’

The Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) installed at the entrance of the Lucknow district court (gate number three) is just a showpiece, said lawyers.

“Cops deployed at gate number three at district court never check anyone. Now, there will be checking just for a few days after the Shahjahanpur incident. As the issue subsides, security personnel will again become careless,” said Rohit Kant, lawyer, district court.

UP Special Security Force?

The Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF), a dedicated unit for security at district courts across the state, is yet to be constituted. This proposal was passed after the sensational killing of a double murder accused in a courtroom in Bijnor district before the chief judicial magistrate on December 17, 2019.

June 12, 2019 Murder of first-ever woman president of UP Bar Council, Darvesh Yadav, took place inside the district court campus, Agra.

Feb 28, 2019 Advocate Jagnarayan Yadav, 63, was shot dead inside the district court campus, Basti.

Feb 13, 2020 Two groups of lawyers clashed on court campus in Lucknow. In the incident, one group used crude bombs.

