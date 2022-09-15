Murder suspect dies in custody; FIR against police officials in UP: Report

A 40- year-old man reportedly died in police custody in UP’s Gonda district after his health deteriorated on Wednesday night where he was brought for interrogation in a murder case reported two days ago.

The incident took place at Nawabganj police station in Gonda.

The deceased Dev Narain Yadav is a contractual employee of the power department. He was taken in custody for questioning in the murder of a quack Rajesh Chauhan, whose murdered body was found on Tuesday night.

An FIR was filed against the police station in-charge and another police officer under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 for murder.

Both officers were suspended by the superintendent of police Gonda, Aakash Tomar.

Tomar said he himself examined the victim’s body and no external injuries were visible, but the FIR of murder was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father as the death took place in police custody.

The father of the deceased said his son was taken into custody by police as his mobile number was in the contact list of the quack.

He added the deceased was one of the suspects in a murder case and was taken into custody for interrogation.

He said the suspect’s health deteriorated on being questioned about the case after which he was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed during treatment.

He said further investigation is being done to know the circumstances under which the suspect died.

The SP added that the post mortem examination of the body will be conducted by a panel of doctors to ascertain the exact cause of death and further action will be initiated according to its findings.