False implication in terror cases: Govt pays ₹14.85 lakh relief to Amritsar man
Punjab Police had framed Verka in two fake terror cases — one in 1992 and the another in 1998. He was acquitted in both cases in 2000 and 2007, respectively. In 2008, Verka had approached an Amritsar court seeking compensation for harassment and torture in police custody
Amritsar: Following a local court order five months ago, the Punjab government paid ₹14.85 lakh to Sarabjit Singh Verka, member of the Punjab Human Rights Organisation, as compensation for illegitimately framing him in two terror cases.
Punjab Police had framed Verka in two fake terror cases — one in 1992 and the another in 1998. He was acquitted in both cases in 2000 and 2007, respectively. In 2008, Verka had approached an Amritsar court seeking compensation for harassment and torture in police custody.
The court of additional civil judge, senior division (ACJSD), Amritsar, in 2013, had “decreed” to the state government to pay ₹10 lakh compensation into the plaintiff’s account in three months. The compensation, however, was not released. Later, the court had attached the cars of the Punjab director general of police (DGP) and DC Amritsar to force the authorities to pay the compensation to Verka. The compensation amount was also enhanced by 6% annual interest to ₹14.85 lakh.
On March 1, the court had ordered Amritsar district treasury officer Manjit Kaur to pay the compensation amount from the DC’s account.
-
DC orders probe into collapse of British-era Chakki rly bridge
Pathankot deputy commissioner Harbir Singh on Wednesday ordered a probe into the collapse of around a century-old British-era railway bridge over Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, amid the talk that the bridge has collapsed due to illegal mining on the riverbed and “the government did not take measures to stop it”. Upstream areas of the river witnessed heavy rainfall and cloudburst that caused repeated flash floods.
-
HC asks Punjab to probe how drug-related files went missing
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to investigate how files pertaining to orders passed by a trial court and high court in a drugs case went missing from official records in Ferozepur. The matter pertained to a drugs seizure case in which a first information report (FIR) was registered against one Balwinder Singh on February 19, 2016, at the Ferozepur Cantt police station.
-
I-T dept raids pharma company across states
Suspecting tax evasion, the investigation wing of income tax department conducted simultaneous raids on over 30 premises of Gurmail Brothers - pharmaceutical company in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh among other areas - on Wednesday. The Gurmail family is close to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. With its headquarters in Ludhiana, raids were conducted at shops of the group in Pindi street, Model Town, near DMC and CMC hospitals, Pakhowal road etc.
-
Delhi adds 945 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths; positivity rate at 5.55%
Delhi on Wednesday saw a slight decline in its daily Covid tally after 945 new cases were recorded, which pushed the caseload to 19,96,352, according to the health department's bulletin. Six more patients died on Tuesday and the toll has climbed to 26,442. The total recoveries in Delhi are over 19.65 lakh with 1,285 recuperating from Covid on Wednesday. The positivity rate in Delhi is at 5.55%, compared to 6.14% on Tuesday.
-
Sangrur medical college: HC asks Punjab to maintain status quo on construction
The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered status quo on construction of a medical college in Sangrur. The high court bench of justice Ritu Bahri and justice Nidhi Gupta acted on the plea from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The Punjab chief minister, Bhagwant Mann had laid foundation stone of medical college on August 5. Senior advocate, Kanwaljit Singh, said that this is second round of litigation in high court pending since 1986.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics