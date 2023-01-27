Musical tribute for tabla maestro

Pt Sukhvinder Singh Pinky, disciple of tabla guru and Padma Vibhushan Pt Kishan Maharaj, mesmerised Lucknowites as he staged a solo presentation during the two-day classical musical event recently held at Bhatkhande University to mark the 65th death anniversary of tabla maestro Pt Anokhelal Mishra (1914-1958).

Singh along with Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Joachim and Ry Cooder has been a part of the album A Meeting by the River (1992) which went on to win a Grammy for the Best World Music Album in 1994.

“It has been 30 years since I have been living in Birmingham (England) and every year I visit India for three-four months and perform across the country. This time, I’m in Lucknow after a good 20-odd years and I feel blessed to perform in the memory of legendary Pt Mishra and personally meet his daughter Shakuntala Mishra.”

Pt Ajay Prasanna performing with Arunesh Pandey

Singh played some of the choicest compositions of Banaras Gharana. “I met my guru Maharajji in 1977. Our Banaras gharana is very unique and known for its lyrical poetry. Before that, I had learnt pakhawaj from Baba Nihal Singh in his hometown Ludhiyana.” For the performance, Singh was accompanied by Dinkar Dwivedi on harmonium. The evening also saw a recital by Satvik Misra, a young vocalist from Prayagraj.

On day one, the event saw a tabla presentation by youngster Shivargh Bhattacharya. He played kayeda, tukra and paran in teental. The second part of the evening saw flute recital by renowned musician Pt Ajay Prasanna. He presented Raag Bageshree, a vilambit composition in rupak taal followed by a drut in teental, accompanied by Arunesh Pandey on tabla. The event was organised by Trisaamaa Arts and Nadarpan Sangeet Sansthan. The opening day had deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak as chief guest and DCG criminal Manoj Tripathi on the concluding day. The event saw the presence of music lovers, informed Abhishek Sharma, one of the organisers.

