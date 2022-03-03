Muslims, Brahmins exploited during BJP rule in UP: Mayawati

LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said that Bhadohi district would be renamed as Sant Ravi Das Nagar and projects will be launched for the development of Varanasi division, if her party came to power after the UP elections.

“When BSP formed the government in 2007, it named several districts, institutions and parks after Dalit icons. After coming to power in 2012, the Samajwadi Party government removed the names of great Dalit personalities. The BJP government failed to restore the names of Dalit icons. It clearly shows that SP and BJP are anti-Dalit,” she said.

Addressing a public meeting in Varanasi – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Mayawati played the Dalit, Muslim and Brahmin card. She said Muslims and Brahmins had been exploited and harassed during the BJP government’s five-year tenure in Uttar Pradesh.

Varanasi and its eight adjoining districts will go to polls in the seventh and final round of UP elections on March 7.

“The BJP government under chief minister Yogi Adityanath ran bulldozers against Mafiosi belonging to the Muslim community and no action was taken against mafias belonging to other communities active in east UP. The Muslim community is full of hate against the BJP and the RSS. They have decided not to vote for the BJP,” she said.

“Muslims are living under constant fear. They have been meted step-motherly treatment by the BJP government. The Brahmin community too has been feeling neglected. Our party has given tickets to candidates of all communities. To get rid of the BJP, people should vote for the BSP in the assembly election,” she added.

“Since the first phase of the election campaign, people have come for BSP’s rallies in large numbers that clearly shows the party enjoys mass support. People are voting for the BSP and we will form the next government on our own strength,” said Mayawati.

The BSP chief said the media is projecting UP election as bipolar and not counting the BSP in the race. “The prejudiced media will have a loss of face on March 10 when the election results are announced,” she said.

“The Congress is casteist…it is against Dalits and tribals. The party did not honour BR Ambedkar with Bharat Ratna and did not declare national mourning after the death of Kanshi Ram. It also did not implement the Mandal Commission report. Under the SP government, goondas and rioters held sway in politics. Development is limited to a particular area and caste,” she said.

Emphasising that people should get rid of the BJP by voting for the BSP, Mayawati said: “Our government worked without discrimination on the basis of caste and religion. Schemes were launched for all sections of society and the state moved fast on the path of development. The BSP government will allot land to the landless, home to the homeless while villages and cities will be equipped with all facilities. Besides, Dalit icons will be given respect. Rival parties did not give respect to the great men of the Dalit community,” she said.

The BSP chief emphasized that controversial laws/rules of the central government will not be implemented and criminals will be sent to jail. “A commission will be constituted to implement the long pending demands of government employees including restoration of the old pension scheme,” she added.