Mutilated remains of Lucknow businessman killed by son cremated

In a heartrending ritual following one of the city’s most disturbing crimes in recent times, the mutilated remains of Lucknow businessman Manvendra Singh, allegedly shot dead by his son, were cremated at Baikunth Dham in Gomti Nagar on Wednesday morning. The remains of businessman Manvendra Singh were cremated at Baikunth Dham in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT)

The pyre was lit by nephew Kritya Singh — son of Manvendra’s brother Arvind Singh, a police inspector posted at the Lucknow secretariat — in the presence of tearful relatives and acquaintances.

Manvendra Singh, 49, an entrepreneur who owned a pathology lab in Kakori and several liquor shops, was last seen alive on February 19. Police said he was allegedly killed by his 21-year-old son Akshat in the early hours of February 20 at the family’s multi-storey house in Sector L, Aashiana.

A panel of doctors conducted the post-mortem examination on Tuesday, but as the body was fragmented and decomposed, the authorities did not hand it over intact to the family.

On Wednesday morning, the remains reached the Aashiana residence in a sealed plastic bag. Rituals were performed without opening it before the remains were transported to the cremation site.

As they bade farewell, mourners at Baikunth Dham described Manvendra as a self-made man who had built his life in Lucknow after moving from Jalaun district.

The case has triggered widespread discussion on parental pressure, generational conflict over career choices and mental health strains within high-expectation families. Police are continuing the probe to establish any accomplices, deeper motives or additional evidence, while the family’s conduct in the initial days also remains under scrutiny.