Muzaffarnagar shocker: 2 brothers kill farmer in broad daylight, ‘flaunt’ revenge on social media

MEERUT Two brothers in Muzaffarnagar allegedly shot dead a 55-year-old farmer in their village on Monday to avenge a 20-year-old personal grudge, and then brazenly posted about it on Instagram, sending shockwaves across the region and openly challenging the police. The victim, Ravindra Singh, was allegedly gunned down in broad daylight by Vicky Kumar and Nikhil Kumar, both in their forties. The accused fled the scene after the murder. (Pic for representation)

SSP (Muzaffarnagar) Sanjai Kumar said, “The accused have been booked under Section 103 of the BNS. Multiple police teams have been formed to arrest them. Their act shows a deliberate attempt to challenge the law enforcement system. The duo will also be booked under the Gangsters Act.”

According to police, the motive behind the crime dates back to two decades ago. It is alleged that Ravindra Singh had eloped with the mother of the accused some 20 years ago. Though the woman returned home a few days later, the accused reportedly harboured deep resentment ever since, waiting for the “right moment” to settle scores.

The revenge, however, went beyond the act of murder. After committing the crime, the accused shared a post on Instagram, claiming responsibility and declaring that they had avenged the insult caused to their family.

Top police officials, along with a forensic team, arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted. They conducted an investigation, sealing off the area and sending the victim’s body for a post-mortem examination.

The police were on a manhunt for the fugitive brothers and also monitoring their digital footprints to trace their location.