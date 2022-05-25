MVVNL to install 79 lakh prepaid smart meters

Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (MVVNL) managing director Anil Dhingra ordered the installation of 79 lakh prepaid smart meters, besides the construction of 150 new substations in its area.

With the construction of sub-stations, the corporation will be successful in eliminating the problem of low voltage and rostering. With a better power supply there will be an expected increase in revenue also, MD added.

In a press meet on Wednesday, Dhingra said, “We want to develop Lucknow as a model city in the country where all the overhead wires of broadband and cables would be removed from the electricity poles. Not only this, all efforts would be made to make the electricity supply in the city underground, this would help in improving the power supply as per international standard, besides checking power theft. The wires would go underground in areas where power theft is maximum.”

He said that the 1912 call centre would be strengthened and all the complaints would be addressed in a quick time. He said the effort was to make the system for running power supply smoothly despite inclement weather and thunderstorms.

Dhingra said that under the revamped scheme, after the installation of 79 lakh prepaid smart metres, consumers will not have to face billing related problems.

He said that following the orders of the minister of energy, the LESA would soon conduct night patrolling of several areas to check power theft besides ensuring uninterrupted power supply to honest consumers in the state capital. “Any laxity of officials would not be tolerated. All the officials will have to pick up every call of consumers even at midnight,” he added.

He said if the minister and other senior officials are in the field daily, then the engineers of LESA will also have to come out and patrol their areas.