My govt cares for women, won’t spare their tormentors: CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the first of the six women meets of the BJP from Bulandshahr on Tuesday. There, he reminded the women that his government cared for them and would chase down their ‘tormentors’ to hand befitting punishment to them.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Bulandshahr on October 17. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After inaugurating/laying foundation stone of 256 development projects worth ₹632 crore, the CM also spoke of the women’s quota law that guarantees 33 percent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies post delimitation and census.

“Our mothers, sisters and daughters are above caste or community and all must unite in ensuring their safety. My government accords top priority to women safety and would chase their tormentors down to give them a befitting punishment. A society that assures dignity of women automatically ensures development as investments flow in naturally to a place where law and order is sound,” he said.

The CM said: “The Nari Shakti Vandan Act is poised to be a milestone. Now mothers and sisters of the state will get the opportunity to be elected to one-third of the seats in the Assembly and Lok Sabha, like panchayat and local bodies.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Before 2017, U.P. was known for frequent incidents of unrest, chaos and anarchy. Unfortunately, this situation made it unsafe for daughters to attend school. However, since our government took office, rioters are now often witnessed begging for their lives with placards hanging around their necks”, he said.

“Currently, we are in the fourth edition of Mission Shakti. This edition is also a campaign to once again effectively protect the dignity of women, enhance their respect and pave the way for their self-reliance,” the CM added. Yogi said under the PM Awas Yojana, PM Modi has given houses to many women of the country, making them rightful owners of their houses. “In Uttar Pradesh, 55 lakh received their own homes through this programme, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asian Games gold medallists Parul, Anu Rani to be made dySP

“Our daughters Parul Chaudhary and Anu Rani of western Uttar Pradesh have brought laurels to the country by bringing gold medals in the Asian Games. Our government will directly appoint both as deputy SPs,” Yogi said. The CM said a function would soon be held in Lucknow where ₹3 crore each will be given to those from the state who won gold medals in the Asian Games, ₹1.5 crore to those who won silver, and ₹75 lakh to the ones who bagged bronze medals.

He also distributed ₹72.90 crore to 2,528 self-help groups of ‘National Rural Livelihood Mission’ and ₹29.02 crore to 54 beneficiaries of ‘One District, One Product Programme’. He provided ₹19.16 crore to 175 beneficiaries of ‘Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme’ and another ₹10.94 crore to 103 beneficiaries of ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM interacted with entrepreneurs from Bulandshahr and discussed their concerns. He highlighted state’s new industrial policy and reassured entrepreneurs of all support from the government. State BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary was also present on the occasion.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON