3 bodies found in Kashi, cops suspect suicide

VARANASI: Three people, namely Janardan Tiwari (67), his son Ashwini (30) and their relative Deepu (8) were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a room in Munshi Ghat area under Dashashwamedh Ghat police station here on Thursday morning, said police.

According to police, Tiwari was a tea seller and lived in the rented room with his son Ashwini and Deepu. Locals said the father and son were not on good terms and often quarrelled. When they didn’t come out of the room on Thursday, the owner informed police and the door was broken. The three bodies were found lying inside and were sent for post mortem examination.

A senior police officer said that particles of some poisonous substance were found on the spot. The forensic team has collected them.

Deputy commissioner of police, Kashi Zone, RS Gautam said that prima facie it appeared to be a suicide case as traces of a poisonous substance were found on the spot. The matter was being investigated, he said.

