Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mystery shrouds Meerut girl’s death
lucknow news

Mystery shrouds Meerut girl’s death

According to family members, the girl, student of a college in Meerut, was allegedly raped and injured by unidentified people. But police said medical examination found no injury marks or signs of rape. They suspected poisoning behind the death.
SSP of Meerut Prabhakar Chaudhary said that the girl either consumed some poisonous substance or she was forced to take it. (Pic for representation)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 11:37 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Meerut Mystery shrouds the death of a teenage girl, student of Class 12, who had gone to appear in an examination on Wednesday. According to family members, she was allegedly raped and injured by unidentified people and returned home in a bad condition. She died on Friday during treatment in a hospital.

However, police said medical examination of the girl found no injury marks or signs of rape. They suspected poisoning behind the death.

SSP of Meerut Prabhakar Chaudhary said that a boy who was walking with the girl had been identified through CCTV camera footage. He hoped that the criminals would be arrested soon.

The SSP said that medical examination of the girl was conducted in the district hospital which found no external injuries or signs of rape. He further said that the viscera had been preserved and sent to the forensic lab for further examination to ascertain charges of rape levelled by family members.

SSP said that the girl either consumed some poisonous substance or she was forced to take it. Further investigation was going on, he added.

RELATED STORIES

The girl was studying in a city-based inter College and had gone to appear in an examination in another college on Wednesday. She was expected to return by 4 pm and family members claimed that an e-rickshaw driver dropped her home at around 8 30 pm. She was not in her senses and reportedly told her mother that she was intoxicated by an auto driver. She said she somehow reached home seeking the help of an e-rickshaw driver.

The family members reported the incident to the police and she was admitted to the district hospital. She was later shifted to a private hospital when her condition deteriorated. She died on Friday during treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

LESA bill revision scam: SIT begins investigation

Akhilesh meets kin of Bahraich farmers killed in Kheri violence

High court seeks affidavit on encroachment removal from Azad Park in Sangam city

Ayodhya int’l airport project fast-tracked
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP