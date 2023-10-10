NAAC inspection of BBAU: Depts present detailed report of last five years

The team from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) visited various departments of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University on the second day of the inspection on Tuesday. From October 9-11, the NAAC team will evaluate various aspects of the university like academic activities, achievements, research and research.

NAAC team on the BBAU campus in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT Photo)

During the first session of the second day of inspection, a detailed report of the last five years was presented by the computer science, IT, history, commerce, food & nutrition and English departments of the University’s Satellite Centre, Amethi, and information related to the department was given to the NAAC team. The NAAC team also interacted online with the teachers and students of the satellite campus.

Ashoka and Kanishka Boys’ Hostel were also inspected, as also the music department. At the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium, the team saw the exhibition put up by the students and took information about the inventions made by students.

The NAAC team inspected the Department of Sanskrit and Vedic studies and public administration and appreciated the connection of the students with the ancient Indian culture and present society.

During the second session, NAAC team reached Sanghamitra Girls’ Hostel and met the students and also inspected the rearing house. At the agricultural research farm, the team took information about the efforts and achievements of the university.

The NAAC team also visited the sports ground, guesthouse and faculty residence located in the university. After this, information about rainwater conservation, biodiversity, alternative energy sources, waste management and safety and security ramps was also taken by the NAAC team.

