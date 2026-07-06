Nabin pushes NDA allies for grassroots mobilisation for 2027

: Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin asked National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners to intensify grassroot mobilisation as he continued his push to put the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit in campaign mode for the 2027 assembly elections on the second day of his visit to Lucknow on Sunday.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin (ANI)

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He also reached out to former UP BJP presidents to draw on their experience for strengthening the organisation.

Nabin held a meeting with NDA partners in UP in the morning and asked them to begin an intensive grassroots campaign for the 2027 assembly elections, stressing better coordination among alliance partners and stronger public outreach to score a hat-trick in the state.

Chairing the meeting attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, state office bearers and leaders of NDA constituents, Nabid directed the organisation to hold meetings up to booth level regularly every month.

He said the BJP and its NDA constituents must function as a cohesive team to achieve desired results in 2027. Some allies are believed to have raised local issues related to their support base and complained about officials with the BJP leadership assuring them of resolving their issues.

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{{^usCountry}} Om Prakash Rajbhar, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief and minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, termed the meeting as a good attempt aimed at achieving a better coordination between the BJP and its alliance partners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Om Prakash Rajbhar, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief and minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, termed the meeting as a good attempt aimed at achieving a better coordination between the BJP and its alliance partners. {{/usCountry}}

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“We will all work together to ensure a decisive victory in 2027,” he told HT over the phone. He said it was decided in the meeting that such interactions with NDA partners would continue.

“In the meeting, we flagged the issue of non-issuance of Scheduled Caste certificates to Gond and Kharwar castes in some districts in Purvanchal. We suggested a GO be issued at the earliest in this regard,” he said.

Rajbhar said it was largely an introductory meeting.

NDA partners, reportedly assured the BJP leadership of their full support. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Trilok Tyagi, who attended the meeting, reportedly said his party would work hard for all 403 seats.

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After the meeting, Nabin, in a post on X, said NDA allies in Uttar Pradesh were fully committed to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, we all are fully committed to realizing the goal of ‘Developed India’ @2047 with a spirit of coordination, trust, and public service,” he said, informing about his meeting with NDA constituents.

Earlier, Nabin met six UP BJP ex-presidents – Keshav Prasad Maurya, Laxmi Kant Bajpayee, Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Bhupendra Chaudhary and Rama Pati Tripathi – over tea in the morning.

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The discussion in this meeting revolved around the organisation and the 2027 polls. Nabin assured them he would keep meeting them in future as well to benefit from their vast experience.

Laxmi Kant Bajpayee, former UP BJP president and Rajya Sabha member, said, “The national BJP president, during the meeting with us, discussed the prevailing political situation in UP and BJP’s role in the state.”

Later, Nabin also met both deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, separately to discuss, among other things, the emerging political scenario in the state. At Pathak’s residence, Nabin, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and other senior leaders enjoyed fresh mangoes with Nabin sitting between Yogi and BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary on a cot in what many termed as ‘mango diplomacy’.

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IN A NUTSHELL

* Nabin directs NDA allies to intensify grassroots mobilization, stressing better coordination for a 2027 hat-trick.

* He meets ex-UP BJP presidents to draw on their experience.

* Allies raise local issues; SBSP chief flags non-issuance of SC certificates for Gond/Kharwar castes