Nadda on two-day UP visit, to address BJP booth presidents in Gkp today

LUCKNOW: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, who will be on a two-day visit of poll -bound Uttar Pradesh from Monday, will address booth presidents’ meetings in Gorakhpur and Kanpur.

In the booth presidents’ meeting in Gorakhpur on Monday, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present.

Adityanath, who was in Lucknow attending programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah, left for Gorakhpur on Sunday for Nadda’s Monday address to the booth presidents.

At a recent high-level meeting in Delhi, the BJP think tank had named top leaders, including Nadda, Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh to man the six regions that the BJP has divided the state into for organisational purposes.

The responsibility has been given keeping the 2022 UP polls in mind, BJP leaders agree.

While Nadda has been tasked with Kanpur and Gorakhpur regions, Rajnath has been tasked with Avadh and Kashi regions. Shah has been tasked with the key Braj and Pashchim (west UP) regions where the BJP is hoping to make gains after the recent announcement by PM Modi to repeal the three contentious farm laws. West UP and Punjab had witnessed maximum protests by the farmers.

Himanshu Dubey, BJP’s co-media coordinator said Nadda would visit the Gorakhnath temple at Gorakhpur and after that address booth presidents’ meeting at Champa Devi Park. Nadda is also scheduled to hold a meeting with forest dwellers before arriving in Lucknow on Monday evening.

“On Tuesday, the BJP chief would visit Baba Namdev Gurudwara in Kidwainagar vegetable market and inaugurate Kanpur BJP’s regional office in Juhi, Saketnagar. He will virtually inaugurate seven other offices of the BJP in different districts from there and then address booth presidents in Nirala Nagar, Kanpur,” Dubey said.