U.P.: Prayagraj’s NAeL to start making heavy-lifting drones

In a first in Uttar Pradesh, the Naini Aerospace engineering Limited (NAeL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under the administrative control of defence ministry, would start manufacturing drones which would be able to carry payloads of around 25 kilograms especially helpful for the farmers.

MoU signing ceremony under way on May 20. (Sourced)

NAeL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Chennai-based company Garuda Aerospace (GA) for collaboration in manufacturing of these drones on Saturday (May 20). The Naini-based public sector unit will start manufacturing these heavy-duty drones by the end of next month having its utility in different fields, foremost being agricultural purposes.

The MoU was signed by chief executive officer (CEO), NAeL, RR Thakur and executive director, Garuda Aerospace, Vijaykumar Rajarathinam in presence of CEO, Garuda Aerospace, Agnishwar Jayprakash in a virtual mode.

“This unique initiative is expected to create employment and will boost economic activities in Naini Industrial Area, which is also an education hub. This would be first drone manufacturing facility in the northern India with a potential to add tremendous value to the industries such as security and surveillance besides agriculture, mapping of lands among other things to cater to the requirements within the country”, said CEO, NAeL, RR Thakur.

“This partnership will also strive to increase indigenisation of imported components required for manufacturing of drones. Most of the components amounting to around 75%, are presently being imported from China and many western countries,” he added.

“Considering the shortage of manpower and high investment in agriculture sector, it has been envisaged to support our farmers by providing cost-effective solutions to increase their productivity by using technology enabled drones, especially designed to cater day to day agricultural needs. Towards this, Naini Aerospace, Prayagraj along with Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace has joined hands,” said Thakur.

The drone is especially designed with a take-off weight of 25.5 kg and shall cover a radius of 500-metre with speed of 5 metre/second. The drone has spray efficiency of 1500-2550 square metre/ minute.

Naini based NAeL started its production in July 2017. It previously hogged the limelight when it bagged the order for manufacturing loom for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) “Tejas” and for “ALH Dhruv” helicopters.

Later, NAeL started the assembly of structures of Dhruv helicopters along with stub wings of LCA which are also being manufactured. NAeL is also carrying out loom work of Cheetah, Chetak and Dornier aircraft and helicopters. More than 10,000 looms have been manufactured and installed in the aircraft.

“Recently, a proposal for starting a course for Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) has been sent to DGCA and is likely to be started soon after getting the formal approval,” the CEO said.

