Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) said it has finalised three sectors of its Naimish Nagar housing scheme, located in Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) here, for development. Spread over 2,678.62 acres, the scheme carries an estimated cost of around ₹4,785 crore and is designed to provide thousands of housing facilities in the northern part of the city. Naimish Nagar housing: High-rises in sector C; up to 6-floor-tall buildings in A & B

The scheme initially faced hurdles in obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the nearby Air Force station. However, officials recently confirmed that the documentation for the clearance had already begun.

According to senior LDA officials, the housing project will be developed in three sectors — A, B, and C. In sectors A and B, buildings up to 17.5 metres (about six floors) will be permitted, catering to middle-income housing demand. Sector C, on the other hand, will feature high-rise apartments with integrated facilities, such as play areas, green spaces, and market complexes.

Officials said planning has been carefully tailored to comply with air safety regulations due to the proximity to the Air Force station. “The project will combine residential convenience with modern amenities while respecting the height restrictions in sensitive zones,” an LDA officer said.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar had earlier announced that land from 18 villages in BKT tehsil had been earmarked for the project. These villages include Bhauli, Lakshmipur, Purva, Sairpur, Farrukhabad, Kamalabad, Kamalapur, Palhari, Gopramou, Barumou, Dhatingra, Saidapur, Dhobaila, Umrabhari, Duggaur, Paschim village and others.

On Wednesday, LDA joint secretary Sushil Pratap Singh held a meeting with farmers from the identified villages, as per a note. Many farmers raised questions about compensation and land rights. To address their concerns, officials offered them two options — they could either sell their land outright to LDA or join the scheme under a land pooling model, wherein they hand over land and receive developed plots in return.

“Farmers were assured that they would not lose out in the process. The land pooling option is being presented as a win-win where they will gain more value once the area develops,” said an official present in the meeting.