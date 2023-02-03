Nandi reviews GIS preparations, issues instructions

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said on Thursday that work was going a fast pace to make the UP Global Investors’ Summit (UPGIS) from February 10 to 12 a grand success. The entire city as well as the major routes would be decorated to give an impression to the investors that UP was the growth engine of new India, he said.

Nandi reviewed the preparation for the UPGIS in a meeting with the industrial development department officers on Thursday. He directed to conduct an exercise for the traffic management to ensure that there was no chaos.

Nandi said the Global Investors Summit was being organized on a grand scale. All the officers should discharge their responsibilities with full seriousness. The nodal officers who had been assigned duty should be present in the camp office war room. Action would be taken against the lax officers, he warned. An officer of the rank of additional district magistrate should be posted at different pandals during the visit of special guests and delegates. The officers should be also posted at the parking places and diversion points to streamline the movement of the visitors, he said.

District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar informed the minister that an exhibition would be organized over 50 acres area, with over 400 stalls. There will be three dining areas of gold, silver and red categories. A two floor half open area was being constructed for the drone show, he said.

Officers would be posted at helipad, airport and railway station to streamline the movement of the delegates and invitees. A welcome desk would be set up at the railway station and airport.

Nandi said investors and entrepreneurs from various countries and states would be visiting Lucknow to participate in the investors’ summit, as Uttar Pradesh had become a major investment destination. The state government had received investment proposals worth more than ₹20 lakh crore. The UPGIS 2023 would serve as a unique platform for business networking, knowledge sharing and strategic partnership, bringing together business leaders, political and economic dignitaries, entrepreneurs and industry partners from across the globe, he said.

