Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Narendra Giri suicide probe: Court sends 3 accused to CBI custody
lucknow news

Narendra Giri suicide probe: Court sends 3 accused to CBI custody

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Narendra Giri was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Shri Baghambari Gaddi earlier this month.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers during investigation after the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj, at Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)

Anand Giri, Adya Prasad Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari, accused of allegedly abetting the suicide of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Narendra Giri were on Monday remanded in CBI custody for seven days by a court in Allahabad.

Chief judicial magistrate Harendra Nath sent the three to CBI custody till October 4, prosecution counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari said.

The three accused joined the court proceeding from the Naini jail through video conferencing.

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Narendra Giri was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Shri Baghambari Gaddi earlier this month. In his suicide note, he named the trio and accused them of mental harassment. The police lodged an FIR under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code on charges of abetting the suicide.

Police arrested Anand Giri and Adya Tiwari on September 21, a day after the suicide, while Sandeep Tiwari was arrested on September 22. The three were sent to judicial custody after their arrests.

RELATED STORIES

The CBI took the probe into the case on the Uttar Pradesh government’s recommendation

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mahant narendra giri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BSP gen secy meets Akhilesh triggering speculations of crossover

ABA election: Elders’ Committee of HC to decide on president’s post

UPCC to stage statewide protests today, seeking withdrawal of cases against party leaders

Tiger kills man in Dudhwa buffer zone
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP