Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam: Mayawati backs reservation for women, demands SC-ST-OBC sub-quota

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Wednesday extended support to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which mandates a 33% quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, while demanding a sub-quota within it for SC/ST and OBC women.

BSP president Mayawati addresses a press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday. (PTI)

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Addressing a press conference, Mayawati said, “Though delayed, the BSP welcomes the move to advance the process of 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. Women’s reservation should be implemented as soon as possible and kept away from narrow party politics.”

She said the real beneficiaries should be women from exploited and marginalised communities, especially those disadvantaged socially, politically and economically. “It will not only be appropriate but also historic, similar to the implementation of 27% reservation for the OBC community as per the Mandal Commission’s recommendations,” she said.

The BSP chief urged the centre to take cognisance of public concerns, saying there is “deep scepticism” over whether women from SC/ST and OBC communities will fully benefit from the quota. “Denial of reservation to these communities will largely negate the true purpose of the Bill,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} The centre has convened a three-day special session of Parliament starting Thursday. Mayawati said that while much is spoken about women’s empowerment, it has rarely been implemented sincerely due to lack of intent, policy clarity and political will. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The centre has convened a three-day special session of Parliament starting Thursday. Mayawati said that while much is spoken about women’s empowerment, it has rarely been implemented sincerely due to lack of intent, policy clarity and political will. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “As a result, heinous incidents of oppression and atrocities against women from weaker sections continue unabated. This is why the BSP has been continuously demanding 50% reservation for women from all sections of the society in proportion to their population. However, no party seems willing to accept this demand due to their own selfish interests and compulsions, Mayawati said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As a result, heinous incidents of oppression and atrocities against women from weaker sections continue unabated. This is why the BSP has been continuously demanding 50% reservation for women from all sections of the society in proportion to their population. However, no party seems willing to accept this demand due to their own selfish interests and compulsions, Mayawati said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The BSP president thanked Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar for empowering women by granting them the constitutional right of “one person, one vote” equal to men, and said the country would always remain grateful for the strong foundation he laid for women’s dignity and empowerment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BSP president thanked Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar for empowering women by granting them the constitutional right of “one person, one vote” equal to men, and said the country would always remain grateful for the strong foundation he laid for women’s dignity and empowerment. {{/usCountry}}

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She said that with the issue of women’s reservation now moving forward in Parliament, the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, it would be inappropriate to create obstacles.

Targeting the Congress, she questioned why the party was now raising the demand for sub-quotas for SC/ST and OBC women, alleging that it had ignored the issue during its tenure in power.

Mayawati also said that Ambedkar had resigned as the country’s first law minister in protest against the failure to take concrete steps for women’s safety, dignity and upliftment, as well as for providing reservation to the OBC community.

She alleged that “anti-Dalit” and “casteist” parties were using tactics such as coercion, inducement, punishment and discrimination, and urged BSP workers to remain vigilant.

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Accusing opposition parties of trying to woo the BSP’s core Dalit vote bank, she said many were adopting the party’s blue colour in their programmes, but asserted that such efforts would have no impact.

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