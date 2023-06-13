Manoj Bajpayee: Don’t let success or failure define you

National award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee spelt out success mantras from his life experiences to students of the National Post Graduate College, in Lucknow, on Tuesday.

Manoj Bajpayee at the National Post Graduate College, in Lucknow, on Tuesday (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Winning the hearts of the audience with his witty replies, the charismatic actor said, “Kisi ko gyaan mat do kyonki yahan sab gyani hain! Also, the situation for every person is different so what may be relevant for me can be different for the other person.”

Without being preachy, he gave his life mantra. “When I started, I decided to do theatre or read about it at least 18 hours every day. Secondly, I decided to learn English which was very important to survive and justify my act of leaving my house (Bihar) to my mother and father. And the most important learning of my life is never let your success or failure define you. If you have done something with hard work, then be it!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He recalled when he reached Delhi, with his friend, and on watching a hoarding at ITO building, he made a wish that one day it would have his photo which eventually came true.

Bajpayee candidly admitted that he was not fond of studies. “Bihari hoon aur mehnat bahut karta hoon. Isliye, kaam uttam karo! For my characters, I work very hard and do a lot of preparation.”

Though the actor was running a fever, he got fully charged when his fans urged him to dance to Sapne Mein Milti Hai from his film Satya. He shook a leg with a fan and won huge applause from the students.

The actor added, “Audience just wants to watch good stories. Anokha kirdaar dekhna chahtey hain log. Today, we have a very demanding generation. It’s very tough to get the attention of the audience.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On being asked about his favourite character and role, he named Satya, Shool, The Family Man, but added that his role of Sardar Khan (Gangs of Wasseypur) was too special.

Bajyapee was all praise for his Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai co-star and Lucknowite Surya Mohan Kulshreshtra. “Yahin rehkar bahut accha kaam kar rahe hain.”

On the film’s theme that one person can make a change he says, “You need to be an alert citizen. Surely, one person can initiate and bring along change and this true story is an example. Of course, everyone fears for his life and that of his family members but soorma wohi kehlata hai jo dar ko peeche chhod kar aagey badhey.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, NPGC principal Prof Devendra Kumar Singh with senior faculty members PK Singh and RK Jain welcomed Bajyapee.

Rupali Charan, a college student said, “He is extremely self-driven and defines hard work as the only key to success. He also did a small act on the demand of students.”

With input from Poojaben Thakkar

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON