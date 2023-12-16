National conference at NBRI concludes with discussions, prize distribution

On the concluding day of the three-day national conference on recent trends and challenges in green chemistry, pollution control and climate change [GPCC-2023] on Saturday, multiple oral and poster presentations on topics such as pollution and mitigation, climate change, green chemistry, and environmental biotechnology were awarded first and second prizes.

The conference was jointly organised by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI), Lucknow and National Environmental Science Academy (NESA), informed Pankaj Kumar Srivastava, senior principal scientist & organizing secretary of the conference.

Over 80 oral presentations, 110 poster presentations and 13 keynote addresses were made by the eminent subject experts of the country with over 200 participants from 19 states representing more than 70 universities, he added.

“Topics such as the presence of microplastics in various ecosystems, metallic nanoparticles in agriculture, risk and health dangers of heavy metals pollution in vegetables, conservation approaches for our water ecosystem and many more were discussed,” he said.

“The reports and conclusions of the conference will be communicated to stakeholders for further necessary action plans,” Srivastava added.

Amrit Abhijat, principal secretary of the urban development department, government of Uttar Pradesh and chief guest of the function distributed various prizes to the winners and congratulated them.