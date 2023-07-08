Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 08, 2023 07:26 PM IST

ICAR-National Bureau of Fisheries Genetic Resources has planned the ranching of fish species of local importance in Gomti river and the site near Indira Dam police outpost

ICAR-National Bureau of Fisheries Genetic Resources (NBFGR), Lucknow is celebrating ‘National Fish Farmers Day’ on July 10 with the ranching of fish seeds in river Gomti here in Lucknow.

National Fish Farmers Day to be celebrated with ranching of fish seeds in Gomti in Lucknow (Photo for representation)

On this occasion, the Institute has planned the ranching of fish species of local importance in Gomti river and the site near Indira Dam police outpost. The ranching will start at 8 am,” said the Institute’s director Uttam Kumar Sarkar.

“Scientists and guests will also interact with fish farmers and localfishermen,” he added.

According to the Institute, the National Fish Farmers Day is celebrated every year on July 10 to commemorate the contribution of eminent fisheries scientist professor Hiralal Chaudhary and his colleague Alikunhi in achieving successful induced breeding of Indian Major Carps in the country on July 10, 1957, at Angul in Odisha. Hence, on this day, the support, respect and encouragement to all fishermen, fish farmers, entrepreneurs and other related stakeholders across the country is celebrated.

“After the ranching program, other programs will be organised on the campus of the institute at Telibagh, including felicitating the successful fish farmers and fish entrepreneurs,” said a press statement by the institute.

Some important topics such as millet-based fish farming, report fish disease app, application of drones in fisheries & aquaculture among others will also be discussed. distribution of certificates to fish farmers will also take place.

