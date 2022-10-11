National games – men’s hockey: U.P. go down fighting in final, end on podium after 36 yrs

Former champions Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday created history of sorts in men’s hockey, making a podium finish in the National Games after 36 years.

In the final at the Dhyan Chand Stadium in Rajkot in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh went down fighting to spirited Karnataka 2-2 (4-5) via sudden death, after the two teams were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time on Tuesday. Even in the tie-break, the two sides were locked 4-all.

Way back in 1985, Uttar Pradesh had their first crown in men’s hockey at the National Games, in New Delhi, under the leadership of Moscow Olympics gold medallist and former India hockey captain, Zafar Iqbal after beating Andhra Pradesh 5-1 in their last league match.

“It’s a matter of great pride for all of us that after 36 years, we have a podium finish, and I am sure that the second-place finish would take Uttar Pradesh hockey to a new level,” said Iqbal, 66, on Tuesday.

RP Singh, a member of the then-winning squad at the 1986 Games, who also happens to be the secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Hockey, also praised the UP men for their effort in the final game on Tuesday. “UP men really played some fine hockey and were outstanding in the 60-minute duel. They deserved to be in the final and I feel that even the second-place finish would motivate our juniors to keep making good efforts in domestic championships in the future,” he said.

