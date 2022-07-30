National Meeting: Kayastha community concerned about declining political presence

At the meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Kayastha Mahasabha in Lucknow on Saturday, speakers expressed concern at the lack of adequate representation for the community in governments across the country.

Minister of state in U.P. government Arun Kumar Saxena, while hailing the contribution of icons like Swami Vivekananda and leaders like Lal Bahadur Shastri, said the community’s declining political presence nationally was a cause for concern. “This is naturally a point and cause for concern and all must reflect on why this has happened,” Saxena said.

Former U.P. minister and current BJP lawmaker from Prayagraj Sidharth Nath Singh said, “Back in 1952, when the country gained independence, the U.P. assembly had 54 lawmakers from the community but there are a handful of them now. From U.P. to Bihar to Jharkhand, everywhere the community’s political presence has declined and this calls for collective efforts to address the issue.”

BJP veteran Harish Chandra Srivastava, the party spokesman too, continued in the same vein. “We have such a clean government and able, charismatic leadership. The community needs to reflect on why its presence in governments has declined so much that at present there is no cabinet minister from the community,” he said.

National president of Kayastha Mahasabha, Jitendra Nath said, “Earlier, there were several union ministers from the community. Today, there are none. In U.P. too, there is just one MoS and five lawmakers from the community.”

Earlier, the function started with worship of lord Chitragupta and the playing of the national anthem. Community cadres from across the country and even from Nepal participated in the national meet.