Ahead of the National Science Day on February 28, the Lucknow University (LU) has opened its laboratories and museums for students from Lucknow and adjacent districts.

National Science Day: Lucknow University opens its museums, labs for outside students till Feb 28

The three-day programme was inaugurated on Sunday with school students of Lucknow and nearby districts participating in different programmes. Students from seven schools also visited the LU’s Physics department and interacted with faculty members who described day-to-day life science phenomenon to them. Professor Onkar Prasad spoke on polarisation and 3-D glasses, prof Manisha Gupta explained frequency of AC mains, Dr RB Singh talked about ‘dispersive power’ and Punit Kumar spoke on surface tension while Atul Srivastava elaborated upon measurements through CRO.

A quiz competition on Nature and Science sensitised the young minds towards the idea of sustainable society. Dean, academics, professor Poonam Tandon said such programmes were needed for fostering scientific temper in the society. She also appreciated the efforts of the physics society. Head of physics department prof NK Pandey said an early exposure to various fields of science will help students take considered decision while selecting a career in higher education.

Coordinated by prof Leena Sinha and Dr Jyotsna Singh of ‘The Physics Society’, the programmes are based on this year’s Science Day theme: ‘Global Science for Global Well Being’.