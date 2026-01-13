National Youth Day: Yogi lays foundation of three rural stadiums, inaugurates five multi-purpose halls

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for rural stadiums in Sultanpur, Kasganj and Fatehpur on the occasion of National Youth Day on Monday. These stadiums will be constructed at a cost of ₹26 crore. He also inaugurated five multi-purpose halls built at a cost of ₹21 crore under the Khelo India scheme – two in Lucknow, and one each in Hardoi, Kannauj, and Saharanpur. Uttar Pradesh chief minister and deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at the National Youth Day event in Lucknow on Monday. (HT)

The chief minister also presented the Vivekananda Youth Awards at the state level in the individual category as well as to youth and women’s welfare groups. Vivekananda Youth Award (individual category): Cheques for ₹50,000 each, certificate of appreciation and a statue of Swami Vivekananda were given to Abhineet Kumar Maurya (Hardoi), Mahika Khanna (Shahjahanpur), Pranav Dwivedi (Gorakhpur), Shikha Sehlot (Ghaziabad), Abhishek Pandey (Mau), Sachin Gauri Verma (Gorakhpur), Sanjana Singh (Bareilly), Martand Ram Tripathi (Gorakhpur), Sakshi Jha (Ghaziabad), Divyansh Tandon (Meerut).

The award for Yuva Mangal Dal (youth welfare group) was bagged by Sant Kabir Nagar’s Semariyawan development block (Rizwan Munir); Bijnor’s Noorpur development block and Shahadpur Gulal gram panchayat (Ghanshyam Singh) and Shahjahanpur’s Bhawal Kheda development block and Chaudhera gram panchayat (Indrajeet Lodhi, Ashish).Mahila Mangal Dal (women’s welfare group): The awardees included Bijnor’s Nahtaur development block, Basera Khurd gram panchayat (Damini); Firozabad’s Aran development block, Akbarpur Sarai gram panchayat (Shivani Chandel, Anjali Chandel) and Sant Kabir Nagar’s Santha development block, Pasai gram panchayat (Suman Kumari, Radhika).