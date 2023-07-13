Naval NCC Unit and NBRI celebrate Van Mahotsav

LUCKNOW: The Naval NCC Unit, Lucknow in association with the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) celebrated Van Mahotsav at Gomti Riverfront on Wednesday. The unit organised a tree plantation drive wherein 100 saplings of different species were planted along the riverfront.

Naval NCC cadets and other officers and NBRI scientists took the Mission Life pledge at the plantation drive held in commemoration of Van Mahotsav at the Gomti Riverfront on Wednesday. (Sourced)

Senior principal scientist at NBRI, Dr. Pankaj Kumar, an ex-NCC cadet himself, gave the cadets a lecture on environment conservation and they also learned about the various themed EIACP (Environment Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme) centres in the country, including the one in Lucknow based on ‘Plants and Pollution’.

Commanding officer of the Naval NCC Unit Captain Navendu Saxena spoke on the role of the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard in marine ecological conservation. All officers and cadets present on the occasion, including Naval NCC cadets, combatant sailors, associate NCC Officers and staff of Naval NCC and NBRI Scientists, also took the Mission Life pledge to commemorate the day.

