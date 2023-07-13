Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Naval NCC Unit and NBRI celebrate Van Mahotsav

Naval NCC Unit and NBRI celebrate Van Mahotsav

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 13, 2023 12:33 AM IST

Senior principal scientist at NBRI, Dr. Pankaj Kumar, an ex-NCC cadet himself, gave the cadets a lecture on environment conservation and they also learned about the various themed EIACP (Environment Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme) centres in the country

LUCKNOW: The Naval NCC Unit, Lucknow in association with the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) celebrated Van Mahotsav at Gomti Riverfront on Wednesday. The unit organised a tree plantation drive wherein 100 saplings of different species were planted along the riverfront.

Naval NCC cadets and other officers and NBRI scientists took the Mission Life pledge at the plantation drive held in commemoration of Van Mahotsav at the Gomti Riverfront on Wednesday. (Sourced)

Senior principal scientist at NBRI, Dr. Pankaj Kumar, an ex-NCC cadet himself, gave the cadets a lecture on environment conservation and they also learned about the various themed EIACP (Environment Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme) centres in the country, including the one in Lucknow based on ‘Plants and Pollution’.

Commanding officer of the Naval NCC Unit Captain Navendu Saxena spoke on the role of the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard in marine ecological conservation. All officers and cadets present on the occasion, including Naval NCC cadets, combatant sailors, associate NCC Officers and staff of Naval NCC and NBRI Scientists, also took the Mission Life pledge to commemorate the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP