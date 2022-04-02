Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Navratri: After two years, devotees throng temples in Ayodhya
lucknow news

Navratri: After two years, devotees throng temples in Ayodhya

There were no large-scale Navratri celebrations in Ayodhya in 2020 and 2021 due to the Uttar Pradesh government’s Covid restrictions
Devotees at the Badi Devkali temple in Ayodhya on the first day of Navratri on Saturday. (Ravinder Singh/HH)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 09:08 PM IST
ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow

After two years, temples in Ayodhya witnessed a huge turnout of devotees on the first day of Navratri on Saturday with Covid-19 cases ebbing.

There were no large-scale Navratri celebrations in Ayodhya in 2020 and 2021 due to the state government’s Covid -19 restrictions.

The nine-day Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri dedicated to nine forms of goddess Durga began on Saturday and will end on April 10. Since morning, devotees lined up outside the temple of Badi Devkali, the presiding deity of Lord Ram’s clan.

The Chhoti Devkali temple and the Pateshwari temple also witnessed a huge turnout of devotees.

Since morning, devotees started arriving in Ayodhya from the adjoining districts, including Basti, Gonda, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Sultanpur, Bahraich and Shravasti.

The Ram Janmabhoomi complex also witnessed a large gathering of devotees. Special puja was organised at the makeshift temple on the occasion.

“After two years, Navratri celebrations are taking place in Ayodhya. Saints are overjoyed. The district administration has also made adequate arrangements for the festival,” said Sharad Sharma, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s regional spokesperson in Ayodhya.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pawan Dixit

Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP