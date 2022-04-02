Navratri: After two years, devotees throng temples in Ayodhya

After two years, temples in Ayodhya witnessed a huge turnout of devotees on the first day of Navratri on Saturday with Covid-19 cases ebbing.

There were no large-scale Navratri celebrations in Ayodhya in 2020 and 2021 due to the state government’s Covid -19 restrictions.

The nine-day Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri dedicated to nine forms of goddess Durga began on Saturday and will end on April 10. Since morning, devotees lined up outside the temple of Badi Devkali, the presiding deity of Lord Ram’s clan.

The Chhoti Devkali temple and the Pateshwari temple also witnessed a huge turnout of devotees.

Since morning, devotees started arriving in Ayodhya from the adjoining districts, including Basti, Gonda, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Sultanpur, Bahraich and Shravasti.

The Ram Janmabhoomi complex also witnessed a large gathering of devotees. Special puja was organised at the makeshift temple on the occasion.

“After two years, Navratri celebrations are taking place in Ayodhya. Saints are overjoyed. The district administration has also made adequate arrangements for the festival,” said Sharad Sharma, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s regional spokesperson in Ayodhya.

