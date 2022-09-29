NBW against five policemen in 2015 thrashing case in U.P.’s Gorakhpur

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate (second) on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against five police personnel in a seven-year-old case wherein these policemen had allegedly thrashed NISHAD Party workers during a movement demanding Schedule Caste (SC) status for the Nishad community members.

As per reports, during the NISHAD Party’s movement in 2015, party activists had hit the street near Sahjanwa in Gorakhpur district. The then incharge of Sahjanwa police station, Shayam Lal Yadav; the then incharge of Khorabar police station Rampal Yadav along with the then incharge of Rajghat police station Rajiv Singh and two constable Puran and Janardan Yadav of Sahjanwa police station had allegedly thrashed NISHAD Party workers and their leader Sujeet Kumar during the protest.

Kumar, who had also sustained a bullet injury then, had lodged a case against the five police personnel under section 156/3 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Under this section, there is an implied power in judicial magistrate to order registration of a criminal offence and /or to direct the officer in charge of the concerned police station to hold a proper investigation and take all such necessary steps.

However, the accused had not been appearing before the court despite orders. Subsequently, the court issued the NBW against them and directed police officials to produce them in the court.