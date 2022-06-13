NCB puts up warning against drug abuse at Lucknow bars

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has launched a campaign to create awareness against drugs and their ill effects. As part of the campaign, the NCB has put up warnings against consumption, trafficking and harboring of drugs at around 118 bars and pubs in the state capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This initiative is to supplement the ongoing countrywide drive launched in December 2021 by enforcement agencies against drugs,” said an official of NCB, Lucknow.

He said the bars and pubs have been selected for the awareness drive as these places are top on the list of drug peddlers.

“The warnings have been prominently put up outside bars and pubs make it clear that consumption, trafficking and harboring of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances is prohibited in law and punishable with rigorous imprisonment and fine,” the official said.

NCB is tasked with enforcement of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Recently, NCB had seized a consignment of 2400 kilograms of marijuana worth ₹ 24 crore from Fatehpur district while it was smuggled from Odisha on April 25. Two consignments of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances smuggled across India-Nepal border at Shravasti and Lakhimpur Kheri districts were seized on February 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first seizure, around 3.1 kilograms of charas was seized at Indua village of Shravasti district and a person identified as Dashrath was arrested. In the second seizure, around 2700 tablets of alprazolam, being sold illicitly by a medical store located at Tikunia Bazar in Lakhimpur Kheri were seized and the store owner Krishna Kumar was arrested.