Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / NCR Prayagraj division crackdown on illegal chain pulling
lucknow news

NCR Prayagraj division crackdown on illegal chain pulling

Officials in NCR Prayagraj division have nabbed 331 offenders and collected fines worth over ₹3 lakh between Jan 1 and April 30
The chain is provided in all the trains and is means of communication between the passengers and the railway in charge in case of an emergency. Passengers can pull the chain to stop the train on just and sufficient grounds. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 14, 2022 05:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Officials of the Prayagraj division of North Central Railways (NCR) have undertaken an intensive drive against illegal chain pulling onboard trains without any substantial emergency and causing unnecessary delays.

“Continuous action has been taken in Prayagraj division on those who pull the train chain unnecessarily. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has taken action under Railway Act 1989 and has collected fines worth more than 3 lakh till April 30, this year, from the offenders,” informed public relation officer (PRO), Prayagraj division, Amit Singh.

The chain is provided in all the trains and is a means of communication between the passengers and the railway in charge in case of an emergency. Passengers can pull the chain to stop the train on just and sufficient grounds.

“Provided that any passenger or any other person who makes improper use of or interferes with the means present in the train, such as pulling the alarm chain, without proper and sufficient cause, the person doing so is punished under section 141,” Singh informed.

RELATED STORIES

From January 1 to April 30, 2022, a total of 331 people who pulled the chain sans valid reasons in Prayagraj division were held, and fines worth 3,13,440, were recovered.

“Of the 331 nabbed, as many as 26 people were arrested at Prayagraj station, eight at Prayagraj Cheoki station and three at Subedarganj station. One person has been sent to jail for the offence,” added the PRO.

“Railway administration constantly reminds passengers that chain pulling without any valid reason was an offence punishable with imprisonment for one year or a fine of 1000”, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP