NCRB report: UP ranks 18th in overall crime rate, improves on key metrics

Uttar Pradesh improved its ranking from 11th in 2023 to 18th among states and union territories in overall crime rate under BNS/IPC categories, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) ‘Crime in India 2024’ report. The state also recorded improvement across several key crime indicators in 2024, senior police officials said in a crime analysis report shared by the state police headquarters on Thursday.

The report showed that UP registered a crime rate of 180.2 per lakh population, significantly lower than the national average of 252.3. (For representation)

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The report showed that UP registered a crime rate of 180.2 per lakh population, significantly lower than the national average of 252.3.

According to the NCRB data, 35,44,608 crimes were registered across the country in 2024, of which 4,30,552 were reported from Uttar Pradesh, accounting for 12.14% of the national total. However, with the state accounting for nearly 17% of the country’s population, the figures indicate a lower-than-proportionate crime incidence, officials said.

Responding to the findings, UP director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said the NCRB report unequivocally confirms that the crime rate is the only scientifically valid and statistically fair basis for comparing crime across states.

“Against a national crime rate of 252.3, UP stands at 180.2. This improvement reflects the results of sustained and deliberate effort,” the DGP said.

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{{^usCountry}} He attributed the state’s performance to the zero-tolerance policy on crime. “Zero tolerance towards crime has moved from a policy to ground reality. Modernised police stations, ever-watchful Anti-Romeo squads, dedicated women help desks, fast-track courts delivering swift justice to the most vulnerable, and an iron fist against organised crime—brick by brick, UP Police have constructed a law and order architecture that the NCRB data now reflects,” the DGP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He attributed the state’s performance to the zero-tolerance policy on crime. “Zero tolerance towards crime has moved from a policy to ground reality. Modernised police stations, ever-watchful Anti-Romeo squads, dedicated women help desks, fast-track courts delivering swift justice to the most vulnerable, and an iron fist against organised crime—brick by brick, UP Police have constructed a law and order architecture that the NCRB data now reflects,” the DGP added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The report provides a detailed breakdown of specific crime categories. While UP recorded higher numbers of absolute cases due to its large population, its crime rate remains significantly lower than many other states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report provides a detailed breakdown of specific crime categories. While UP recorded higher numbers of absolute cases due to its large population, its crime rate remains significantly lower than many other states. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} UP recorded a murder rate of 1.3, significantly below the national average of 1.9, securing the 29th rank. States like Jharkhand (3.7) and Chhattisgarh (3.3) reported much higher rates. The state’s crime rate for rape is 2.8, compared to the national rate of 4.3, placing it at the 24th rank. Chandigarh (16.6), Goa (13.3), and Rajasthan (12.2) reported substantially higher rates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UP recorded a murder rate of 1.3, significantly below the national average of 1.9, securing the 29th rank. States like Jharkhand (3.7) and Chhattisgarh (3.3) reported much higher rates. The state’s crime rate for rape is 2.8, compared to the national rate of 4.3, placing it at the 24th rank. Chandigarh (16.6), Goa (13.3), and Rajasthan (12.2) reported substantially higher rates. {{/usCountry}}

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The total crime rate against women in UP is 58.0, below the national rate of 64.6, ranking the state 17th. Delhi (130.7) and Telangana (128.6) top this category.

Maintaining a low rate of 22.1, UP ranks 27th, well under the national average of 42.3. The rate of crimes under the Pocso Act in UP is 9.5, compared to the national average of 15.6, earning the state the 23rd rank. A notable exception is the category of dowry deaths, where UP recorded a rate of 1.8, higher than the national average of 0.8, placing the state at the 1st rank—an area of continued concern.

In contrast, several other states and UTs reported far higher crime rates than UP. Delhi recorded an overall IPC/BNS crime rate of 1258.5, followed by Kerala (513.0), Telangana (497.7), and Haryana (368.5). UP’s cyber crime rate is 4.6, while the national average is 7.3. Telangana reported the highest rate at a staggering 71.1.

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Addressing the state’s high number of registered cases, Krishna noted that a higher registration count is not a negative indicator but a mark of a more responsive and transparent police force. “We take cognisance of the smallest complaint on digital platforms and ensure conversion into FIRs wherever warranted. A higher registration count is the mark of a more responsive, accessible, and transparent police force. That is the culture UP Police are building to register every complaint, respond to every citizen, resolve every case,” he concluded.

The report highlighted that UP’s overall crime rate has slightly improved from 181.3 in 2023 to 180.2 in 2024, reinforcing the state’s claim that its law and order situation continues to strengthen, officials said.

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