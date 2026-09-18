NDA stands united in Modi’s support for Viksit Bharat: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) stands strong and united in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he described as the right leader, for the cause of Viksit Bharat.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Varanasi on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Naidu was speaking at the launch of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan in Varanasi on Modi’s birthday.

“The NDA stands united and strong. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the right leader, at the right time. Support the prime minister not for personal gain, but for the sake of the nation—and to achieve the goal of developed India,” he said.

“For the prime minister, service is his guiding principle. Narendra Modi has gained all his insights from his experiences in public life,” Naidu said.

Naidu surprised and impressed the audience at the Varanasi event with his repeated switches to Hindi, drawing loud applause and slogans from political workers and eliciting praise from senior leaders from the Hindi heartland.

He described Yogi Adityanath as a popular chief minister and expressed how overwhelmed he was by his energy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He noted that today is a historic day for Kashi, the karmabhoomi of the country’s prime minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He noted that today is a historic day for Kashi, the karmabhoomi of the country’s prime minister. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Kashi has given the nation a leader who possesses a global vision and the capacity for development,” he said.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi stepped forward proactively and saved 140 crore (1.4 billion) people. Two billion vaccine doses were administered, and free vaccination support was extended to other nations as well,” he said.

He mentioned having seen many chief ministers, but noted that technology was utilized most effectively during Narendra Modi’s tenures as both the Gujarat chief minister and prime minister.

Naidu said that no country can surpass India today in terms of its road network. He noted that following the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ initiative, the focus is now shifting towards ‘One Nation, One Election.’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Work is also underway to interlink the country’s rivers; efforts will be made to ensure water availability across India by connecting the Ganga, Brahmaputra, Kaveri, Krishna, and Godavari rivers,” Naidu said.

“The ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ initiative, launched by him (Modi) in 2003, has now inspired people to organize conferences aimed at strengthening the economy. Despite India’s diversity, everyone shares a common goal: to propel the nation forward under Narendra Modi’s leadership,” he said.

He praised the massive participation in the Mahakumbh Mela, made possible by chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s efforts, remarking that Yogi worked magic there.

He stated that he intends to request land from the chief minister to build a temple dedicated to Balaji—a deity revered in his own region—in this area. The Andhra CM asked for 10-acre land for building a Balaji Temple in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He extended birthday wishes to the prime minister, accompanied by chants of “Jai Kashi Vishwanath,” “Har Har Mahadev,” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Union minister Chirag Paswan said the recent Brics Summit reflected the prime minister’s growing stature globally, asserting that “Narendra Modi is not (just) the name of India’s prime minister, but the name of India’s honour and pride”.

“Recently, during the Brics Summit, the heads of governments leading the major powers of the world were present, and the way they gave respect to our prime minister... I say with confidence that Narendra Modi is not the name of India’s prime minister; it is the name of India’s honour and the name of India’s pride,” Paswan said.

“Today, for me, there can be no greater privilege than getting an opportunity to be present here in Kashi, the land of my prime minister, on his birthday,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Recalling his association with Modi, Paswan said his journey with the BJP leader began around 12 years ago and that the latter had encouraged him through different stages of his political career.

“The prime minister is working tirelessly, day and night, to achieve the goal of a developed India. The youth should learn from him and emulate his example,” he added.